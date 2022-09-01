Joor Road project might include 584 homes, 120,000 square feet of commercial

Joor Place, a proposed planned development, could include 584 units of medium-density residential housing and 120,000 square feet of commercial space.

The development also could contain more than 95 acres of open space on the nearly 154-acre site, which lies between the intersections of Joor and Prescott roads and Joor and Greenwell Street, according to a Planning Commission application.

Developer Tom Delahaye of CST Land Developers deferred comment to a representative, who says by email that CST is “still working on a number of factors affecting this development.”

The project has been deferred once and is on the Planning Commission’s agenda for later this month. Planning Director Ryan Holcomb says the applicant is working on some potential concerns with Metro Council member Darryl Hurst, who could not be reached in time for this report.