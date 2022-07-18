Jefferson Shadows apartments under new ownership

The Jefferson Shadows apartment complex has sold for “$100 and other good and valuable consideration,” according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.

The multibuilding complex on Jefferson Highway, near the intersection of Jefferson and Bluebonnet Boulevard, has 187 apartments.

The seller was Lance B. Belcher, the sole general partner of Jefferson Shadows Apartments Partnership. The new owner, Jefferson Shadows Partners LLC, lists New Orleans-based real estate lawyer Deborah Davis as the company’s registered agent. Davis, who is a shareholder at Elkins, P.L.C, often represents investors in real estate deals according to her biography on Elkins’ website.

Records indicate that the new owners secured $11.5 million in financing for the property.