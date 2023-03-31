​​Is the Baton Rouge-area housing market becoming more favorable to buyers?

Homes in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes are on average less affordable for local buyers than a year ago but more affordable than last quarter, according to a new report.

Without making too much of a small quarter-to-quarter shift, the data may suggest a trend toward a more favorable market for buyers. Kendra Novak, president of the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, says that would align with the shift toward a balanced market that she’s seeing on the ground.

“I think it’s going to start opening up more opportunities for buyers,” she says.

The real estate data firm ATTOM creates an “affordability index” based on the percentage of average wages in a given market needed to pay for a median-priced home with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and a 20% down payment.

In the Capital Region markets with enough data to analyze, East Baton Rouge and Ascension are less affordable than historical norms and compared to where they were a year ago. But the affordability index during the first quarter of this year inched up 2% in Ascension and 7% in East Baton Rouge.

Most markets nationwide are seeing a similar dynamic, the data suggests: Prices remain a financial stretch for many buyers but are getting a bit more affordable, which reflects a softening housing market, rising wages and mortgage rates that have stabilized following a year of increases.