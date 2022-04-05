Investment company purchases two Baton Rouge self-storage facilities

A New York-based investment company purchased two Baton Rouge Mini Storage facilities Monday, one on Greenwell Springs Road for $3.1 million and one on Airline Highway for $5.7 million.

The investment firm, Merit Hill Capital, owns and operates a number of self-storage facilities around the country including in Denham Springs and New Orleans, but this is the company’s first venture in Baton Rouge.

The storage facilities were sold by Tunbridge Peak, a Utah-based real estate investment company.

Investment in self-storage spaces has become more popular since the beginning of the pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal, as Americans cleared out space for home offices and gyms or downsized their living spaces.

Self-storage company stocks have seen large gains in the last few months and, as a result, many large investment companies have been drawn to the spaces.