Interventional Pain Institute pays $1.38M for Picardy tract

The Interventional Pain Institute has purchased a 2-acre tract on Picardy Avenue, sales documents show.

In an act of cash sale that closed May 12, Barber Brothers Contracting Company LLC sold the land—located in the space between Picardy and Anselmo Lane, near Mancuso Lane—to IPI Properties LLC for nearly $1.38 million, or $15.81 per square foot.

The parcel is directly across Picardy from where the Interventional Pain Institute already has a clinic on Summa Avenue.

Dr. Barrett Johnston, who founded the institute in 2012, could not be reached for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.

The Baton Rouge-based physician specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of spine, cancer and chronic pain.