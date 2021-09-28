Industriplex warehouse sells to local investors for $1.7M

A warehouse at 11777 Industriplex Blvd. was sold to local investors for $1.7 million in a deal that closed Monday.

Lawrence Maestri and Ben Stalter of Maestri Murrell, along with a number of other investors, purchased the warehouse from a Delaware-based company.

The building served as a call center for a number of years, Stalter says, but he and the buyers plan to convert the individual offices in the building to a warehouse space, which was the building’s original purpose.

Stalter and the other buyers plan to hold on to the property and lease portions of it. They currently have two potential leases in the warehouse and one open for lease.