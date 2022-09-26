​​Increasing commercial sales in EBR on pace to exceed $1B

Commercial real estate sales activity continued to increase through August in East Baton Rouge Parish despite higher interest rates, a new report shows.

After hitting a seven-year low in October 2020, EBR has seen a steady upward trajectory in number of commercial sales and sales volume, particularly in the multifamily sector. So far this year, there have been 372 transactions worth a total of $798.2 million, which are both all-time year-to-date highs, Elifin Realty reports.

Some of the highlights of the August sales report:

Sales of multifamily properties are surging, with the number of transactions up almost 151% compared to the seven-year historical average, while the dollar volume is up about 241%, accounting for almost half of the total sales value.

The markets for office and land sales are less active than other sectors, but average prices per square foot have remained consistent or slightly higher than historical averages.

As the number of industrial transactions increase so have average prices, which are up 9.9% compared to last year at an average price of $67.35 per square foot.

You can read the full report here.