​​Increasing commercial sales in EBR on pace to exceed $1B

Commercial real estate sales activity continued to increase through August in East Baton Rouge Parish despite higher interest rates, a new report shows.
After hitting a seven-year low in October 2020, EBR has seen a steady upward trajectory in number of commercial sales and sales volume, particularly in the multifamily sector. So far this year, there have been 372 transactions worth a total of $798.2 million, which are both all-time year-to-date highs, Elifin Realty reports.
Some of the highlights of the August sales report:
- Sales of multifamily properties are surging, with the number of transactions up almost 151% compared to the seven-year historical average, while the dollar volume is up about 241%, accounting for almost half of the total sales value.
- The markets for office and land sales are less active than other sectors, but average prices per square foot have remained consistent or slightly higher than historical averages.
- As the number of industrial transactions increase so have average prices, which are up 9.9% compared to last year at an average price of $67.35 per square foot.
