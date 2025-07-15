How the Capital Region residential market performed in June

The Greater Baton Rouge housing market continued its trend of stability in June, yielding gains in inventory and median sales prices that benefited both buyers and sellers.

The latest figures from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors show an increase in pending and closed sales for the second straight month.

Overall, some 918 deals closed in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes, up 9.3% from last year’s 840 deals closed in June.

Across the three parishes:

New listings decreased 2.8% to 1,137.

Pending sales rose 4.9% to 872.

Closed sales ticked up 9.3% to 918.

Percentage of list price received increased 0.2% to 97.9%.

Days on market until sale increased 13.6% to 67.

Inventory of homes for sale grew 10.1% to 3,387.

Months’ supply of inventory climbed 7.1% to 4.5.

Median sales price increased 1.9% to $275,000.

Livingston and Ascension parishes saw a dip in the median sales price, with Ascension declining 5.4% to $324,950 in June, down from $343,590 in June 2024. Livingston dipped to $236,175, down nearly 2% from $239,500 last June. Median sales in East Baton Rouge rose 5.9%, from $273,878 in June 2024 to $290,000 last month.