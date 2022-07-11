Hooper Pointe Apartments sells for $11.75M; El Pollo Loco changes hands 

A California-based investors group has purchased Hooper Pointe Apartments near the intersection of Hooper and Plank roads for $11.75 million, one of several Capital Region commercial properties that changed hands last week.

According to a representative of Hooper Pointe, the gated complex comprises 11 buildings and 176 apartments, as well as other residential amenities like a swimming pool, playground, fitness center, clubhouse and business center.

Public records list the buyer as Westside Group LLC of Manhattan Beach, California. The seller was Hooper Pointe Apartments LLC, based at Alden Torch Financial in Denver.

Other commercial deals closing last week include: