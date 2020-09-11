Homebuilder buys 21 lots off Jones Creek Road for $1.2M

Doing business as Highlandia Trace LLC, Sarepta Homes Inc. paid $1.2 million for 21 lots in a new subdivision being developed off Jones Creek Road, about halfway between S. Harrells Ferry and George O’Neal roads.

The company bought the lots earlier this week from Prime Location LLC, whose officer is listed as John Young on records filed with the Secretary of State’s office.

The purchased lots start along Fields Creek Avenue and continue along Fields Lake Drive and Fieldside Avenue in the development, called Fields Creek.

The development will feature 56 homes in total, according to the development’s website, with prices set between $229,000 and $280,000.