Home listings jump as sellers race against a softening market 

The supply of homes for sale jumped 9% last week compared with the same week one year ago, according to Realtor.com.

Additionally, real estate brokerage Redfin reported that new listings rose nearly twice as fast in the four weeks ended May 15 as they did during the same period a year ago.

Sellers are seeing the market soften, and are eager to sell before it’s too late. Pending home sales, a measure of signed contracts on existing homes, dropped nearly 4% in April from March, CNBC reports. They were down just over 9% from April 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. This index measures signed contracts on existing homes, not closings, so it is perhaps the most timely indicator of how buyers are reacting to higher mortgage rates. It marks the sixth straight month of sales declines and the slowest pace in nearly a decade. Read more.