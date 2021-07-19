Home Builders Association files to build new headquarters on South Acadian Thruway

The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge applied for a conditional use permit on June 3 to construct a new headquarters on South Acadian Thruway. The application goes before the Planning Commission tonight.

HBAGBR currently has a purchase agreement to buy two undeveloped lots near Interstate 10, says Melissa Parmelee, the association’s vice president, and hopes to build a one-story, 5,000-square-foot office building on the lots. The new offices would replace the association’s current headquarters off Bluebonnet Boulevard.

“The new location gives our members and the community better access to our services,” says Karen Zito, president and CEO, “being it’s more centrally located and right off of a major interstate.”

The new office will serve as a collaborative workspace for all HBAGBR stakeholders, Parmelee says, and all 900-plus members of the association will be able to use the office as a resource.

Baton Rouge-based MR Engineering and Surveying filed the conditional use permit application on behalf of HBAGBR.