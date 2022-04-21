Higher mortgage rates setting stage for housing market slowdown 

Low mortgage rates have helped juice the housing market over the past decade, easing the way for borrowers to finance ever-higher home prices.

A run-up in rates in recent weeks is threatening to undo that dynamic, setting the stage for a slowdown in home sales this year as the increased borrowing costs reduce would-be buyers’ purchasing power.

The average weekly rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage has risen swiftly since the first week of this year, when it stood at 3.2%. Last week, it climbed to 5% for the first time in more than a decade. This week, it rose to 5.11%, a 12-year high, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. A year ago, it was 2.97%.

The rise follows a sharp move up in 10-year Treasury yields, reflecting expectations of higher interest rates overall as the Federal Reserve hikes short-term rates in order to combat surging inflation.

While higher rates could translate into less frenzied competition for homes, most homeowners with a mortgage have locked in ultra-low rates over the years and will have less financial incentive to sell, which could lead to fewer homes on the market, economists say.

Consider, out of the roughly 62% of U.S. homes that have a mortgage, some 92% of them have home loan rates at or below 5%, according to CoreLogic. And 57% of those homes have mortgages with rates at or below 3.5%.

“We’re already in record-low inventory,” says Molly Boesel, principal economist at Corelogic. “So that could make the crunch even bigger.” Read the full story.