Hidden Oaks at Siegen apartment complex sells to New York company for $39.5M

Apartment complex Hidden Oaks at Siegen has been sold to a New York state real estate investment firm for $39.5 million, according to documents with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.

CLK Properties, headquartered in Woodbury, New York, purchased the 312-unit multifamily apartment complex located behind the Academy Sports and Outdoors on Siegen Lane. According to its website, the company owns seven other apartment complexes in Baton Rouge: Cypress Lake Apartments, Tiger Pointe, Cobblestone at Essen, Oakleigh Apartments, Willowbend Lake, Forestwood and Sherwood Acres.

The company made the acquisition through its Delaware-registered entity Hidden Oaks Owner LLC. Peter Glass, executive vice president and general counsel of CLK, signed the deal on behalf of the purchasing company.

When reached by phone, a representative of the complex says that CLK is keeping the current staff in place and has not announced any plans to make upgrades to the apartments or changes to rental prices.

The seller was Greystone Siegen LLC, which purchased the complex in 2013 for $20.63 million from Siegen Village Apartments LLC.