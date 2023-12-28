Here’s how low mortgage rates and borrowing costs are now 

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate retreated for the ninth consecutive week to reach its lowest level since May.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage dipped to 6.61% from 6.67% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said this morning. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.42%.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners refinancing their home loans, also inched down this week, with the average rate falling to 5.93% from 5.95% last week. A year ago, it averaged 5.68%.

“Heading into the new year, the economy remains on firm ground with solid growth, a tight labor market, decelerating inflation, and a nascent rebound in the housing market,” says Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

Mortgage rates have been easing since late October, when the average rate on a 30-year home loan reached 7.79%, the highest level since late 2000.

The decline has tracked the trajectory of the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing loans. The yield, which in mid-October surged to its highest level since 2007, has been falling on hopes that inflation has cooled enough for the Federal Reserve to shift to cutting interest rates after yanking them dramatically higher since March 2022.

The sharp runup in mortgage rates that began early last year pushed up borrowing costs on home loans and reduced how much would-be homebuyers could afford even as home prices kept climbing due to the low supply of properties on the market. That has weighed on sales of previously occupied U.S. homes, which are down 19.3% through the first 11 months of 2023.