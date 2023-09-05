Hammond group submits plans for Materra apartments

Hammond-based Stoa Group submitted its final development plan for an apartment community at Materra, the 100-acre planned community fronting Airline Highway near Woman’s Hospital.

If approved by the Planning Commission, the proposed Heights at Materra will be a nearly 8-acre development with 345 apartments. Jason Ellis with Novus Reb Engineering submitted the project’s final development plan to be considered by the Planning Commission at its October meeting.

Stoa has completed several complexes in the Capital Region since its founding in 2017. Last year, it expanded by beginning projects in Alabama and Florida. The group previously developed Silver Oaks Apartments in Gonzales and Dawson Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, which were both sold last year as two of the most expensive local commercial deals closed in 2022.

The firm is currently developing several properties in Baton Rouge including the Waters at Millerville, a 295-unit apartment community on the last 13-acres of Windy Gladney’s Millerville development. In July, Stoa bought more than 6 acres on Picardy Avenue, in the Baton Rouge Health District, for its planned Heights at Picardy apartment community.

The group also broke ground earlier this year on the 295-unit apartment community Waters at Bluebonnet, at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Celtic Drive.