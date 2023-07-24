Hammond group buys land in Health District for apartment community

Hammond-based Stoa Group closed on more than six acres on Picardy Avenue last week for its planned Heights at Picardy apartment community.

The group bought the land for nearly $6.2 million, or $22.15 per square foot, according to local brokerage firm Elifin Realty, which tracks commercial transactions in its Pulse e-newsletter.

Prescott Bailey, Stoa’s director of development, says the group was attracted to the Baton Rouge Health District because of the growth happening in the area, including the Bluebonnet Boulevard corridor, over the last few years.

“This area has easy access to the interstate and there’s employment opportunities all around this site,” Bailey says.

The group to break ground on the 232-unit development sometime next month, Bailey says. Company executives says the complex will be similar in design to neighboring Dawson Park and that constructed is slated to take two years.

The Planning Commission in January approved the plans for the project, which calls for four buildings to be built on the property, including a clubhouse, maintenance building and amenity areas.

Two other Stoa projects are already in the works for the Capital Region. Construction is expected to wrap up later this year on the Waters at Millerville, 295-unit apartment community on the last 13-acres of Windy Gladney’s Millerville development. The firm also broke ground earlier this year on a 295-unit apartment community, Waters at Bluebonnet, at the corners of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Celtic Drive. Leasing will begin next month for the Waters at Millerville, while leasing for the Waters at Bluebonnet will start in March of 2024.

Since its founding in 2017, Stoa has completed several complexes in the Capital Region and last year, expanded to start projects in Alabama and Florida. The group previously developed Silver Oaks Apartments in Gonzales and Dawson Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, which were both sold last year as two of the most expensive commercial deals closed in 2022.

While tight-lipped on details, Bailey says the firm is looking at other areas in the Capital Region for future projects, including a high-end project in Materra that will be similar to the Heights at Picardy.

“We’re bullish on the Capital Region,” says Bailey. “Some other projects will come out soon. I can’t talk about it yet, but we do have more projects planned for the next two years or so.”