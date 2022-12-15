Greater Baton Rouge home sales down 37% in November from a year ago

The Capital Region housing market’s slowdown continued in November, as closed sales were down about 37% compared to November 2021, the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors reports.

Mortgage rates have ticked down in recent weeks but are still more than double what they were a year ago, causing potential buyers nationwide to hesitate. Meanwhile, many sellers are holding off listing their homes, unwilling to trade in their current rates for higher borrowing costs on their next property, says André Smith, the association’s communications director.

The association reports stats from the region’s three main housing markets—Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes—all of which saw declines of closed sales, pending sales and new listings. Across the three parishes: