Global investment firm buys Homewood Suites on Corporate

Global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Company bought The Homewood Suites by Hilton at the corner of Corporate Boulevard and CitiPlace Court for $12.9 million on Wednesday.

Kohlberg Kravis and Roberts is based in New York. The seller was Chatham Lodging Trust, a real estate investment trust out of Florida.

The property includes 3 acres across two lots, one containing the hotel and one containing a driveway.

Neither representatives from Kohlberg Kravis and Roberts nor Chatham Lodging Trust could be reached for comment before this afternoon’s publication deadline.