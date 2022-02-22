Former Wyndham Garden on Bluebonnet changes hands again

A Georgia-based real estate developer bought the former Wyndham Garden hotel on Bluebonnet Boulevard for $5.5 million on Tuesday.

Georgia-based Prime Hospitality Management and Investment Group, which manages a number of other hotels across the Southeast, bought the property through CSBR Investment LLC.

The hotel was owned by Mike Wampold when it closed in late 2019. The local developer then sold the hotel to Shardulsinh Sayania through Sayania’s company, Mani Hospitality LLC, for $100 in early 2021.

Sayania had filed permits to rebrand the Wyndham Garden to a Studio 6 Extended Stay Hotel in June.

Neither Sayania nor a representative for PHMI could be reached for comment.