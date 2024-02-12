Former Metro Bowl changes hands decade after closing 

A little more than a decade after it closed, the former Metro Bowl bowling alley property at the corner of Airline Highway and Plank Road has traded hands.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, the city’s oldest Black church, bought the roughly 3.5-acre property for $750,000, according to sales documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court on Friday. Richardo Handy, the church’s pastor, represented the organization in the deal.

The seller is listed as Houston-based K&K Developers, represented in the deal by Phillip McAliley.

The property had been considered for several redevelopment purposes over the years, including a church, a mini-storage business, a hurricane evacuation shelter, a live music venue and a physical therapy office.

The 40,000-square-foot bowling alley was initially listed for sale in 2013 for $1.25 million by Malco Theatres, which later lowered the price to $850,000.

The most recent online advertisement for the property listed the bowling alley for sale for $1 million in August of 2022.