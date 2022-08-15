Former LSU defensive coordinator’s University Club home sells for $1M

Former LSU football defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Daronte Jones has sold his University Club home for $1.075 million, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Jones’ former home is a two-story, 4,221-square-foot waterfront property with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an outdoor kitchen and a three-car garage, according to the property’s listing on Zillow.com.

Jones, who spent one season at LSU in 2021, is currently the defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings, which is the same role he held prior to his tenure at LSU.