Former Louisiana Municipal Association headquarters sells for $3.3M

The former home of the Louisiana Municipal Association, or LMA, has sold for $3.3 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The North 10th Street property sits on 3.6 acres near where the Spanish Town Road bridge crosses over Interstate 110. It contains two buildings with a combined area of about 44,000 square feet.

The buyer was DBR Plaza LLC, whose registered agent is listed as Elliott Temple in filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office. Ayoi Temple of Classic Realty and Investment Group represented the buyer in the purchase and says that DBR was attracted to the property because of its closeness to downtown. However, she could not confirm the company’s future plans for the location when contacted by Daily Report for this story.

Hank Saurage of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate represented LMA, which relocated its headquarters to a Perkins Road building that it purchased from Perkins Properties LLC for $6.85 million in December, parish records show.