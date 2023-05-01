FMOLHS sells five senior communities

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System has sold five of its senior communities to two Memphis-based buyers, with three of the units selling for a combined $10.19 million, according to documents with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Silver Tree Housing purchased Calais House, Chateau Louise and Assisi Village for $3.33 million, $3.67 million and $3.19 million, respectively. Villa St. Francis and St. Martha’s Village were sold to nonprofit Housing Preservation Inc. for an undisclosed price.

FMOLHS says in a prepared statement that it conducted a yearlong search to find the buyers, who will also manage the properties, and agreed to the sale April 19. Silver Tree and Housing Preservation were chosen because they have a history of long-term ownership of Department of Housing and Urban Development-subsidized housing, FMOLHS says.