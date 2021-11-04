Florida Boulevard shopping center sold to local investors for $3.8M

A group of local investors has acquired a shopping center at the corner of North Ardenwood Drive and Florida Boulevard for $3.8 million from its New Jersey-based investors, Goodrich Management Corp.

The buyer, Florida Three, LLC, is represented by attorney Erik Piazza and lists as its manager commercial broker Jonathan Walker of Maestri Murrell, who declines to identify the other investors.

Walker says the new owners were attracted to the 16-acre property, which is 100% occupied, because of its proximity to the new Amazon facility at the former Cortana Mall site.

The group hopes to redevelop the 100,000-square-foot center over the next few years, helping to revitalize the area long term, he says.

Among the center’s major tenants is Furniture Gallery, which has been leasing the largest space in the center since January 2020. It will continue to operate that location, Walker says.