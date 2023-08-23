Florida Boulevard shopping center sells for $1.1M

The Live Oak Shopping Center on Florida Boulevard, near the Baton Rouge General Mid City campus, has changed hands, according to sales documents filed today with the city-parish.

The nearly 19,000-square-foot shopping center was sold by a Miami investment group to Live Oak Shopping Center LLC, whose agents are listed as Foad Muthana and Hafez Mohsin. The LLC bears a Belle Rose address.

The shopping center is located less than a half-mile from the shuttered Millennial Park shipping container development and a half-mile from Acadian Thruway. Businesses currently operating out of the shopping center include Da Hair Connect, Budget Mobile, Evangeline Laundry and Ace Cash Express.

As of late July, there were two vacancies on the property, according to online records.

The property was initially developed in 2007 by Professional Realty Services and was touted at the time as the first new retail development in the area in more than 20 years. It was sold for $1.5 million by Kimble Development in 2011, according to Daily Report. It is unclear when the Miami investment group purchased the property.

While Florida Boulevard has long been considered underinvested, there are signs of a renaissance for the corridor. East Baton Rouge Parish officials launched a master planning effort to boost economic development along the Florida Boulevard corridor earlier this year and Rouses Market is expected to open its new north Baton Rouge grocery store, at the corner of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive, later this fall.

New Orleans-based Dorsey Development purchased property on Florida Boulevard late last year with plans to build a Starbucks near the site of the Amazon fulfillment center, and All Star Catering owner Brian Medlin recently opened Opie’s, a new restaurant in the former La Boilers building across from the Bon Carré office park.

Local pharmacist and investor Mike Leggett also recently renovated Mid City Tower, a 14-story tower on Florida Boulevard built in 1967, with plans to put the building back on the market for lease.