Floor & Decor buys Airline Highway property

Floor & Decor, an Atlanta-based flooring and tile retailer, has acquired from Celtic Studios a portion of its property at the intersection of Airline Highway and Professional Way in a deal that closed late Tuesday.

The retailer has not publicly discussed its plans for the property, but earlier this year it submitted a site plan to the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission, which was approved on May 17, to develop a more than 50,000-square-foot retail storefront on the site.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The sale price was recorded as $10 and other valuable considerations, but sources familiar with the deal say the property was not on the market, and that Floor & Decor approached Celtic’s owners about selling the site. The property has been used as a temporary distribution facility by Amazon since 2018.

Property on Airline Highway usually goes for about $10-$20 per square foot, local commercial broker Jonathan Walker says.

The location is strategic, Walker says, mainly because being so close to the interstate and Airline Highway will allow for Floor & Decor to access customers from north Baton Rouge, Zachary, St. Francisville and Ascension Parish.

“This is good news for the retail sector,” Walker says, “because this is a retailer new to our market. You always want to grab some positivity from that, especially when you’re reading all these publications about how retail is dead.”

The new Floor & Dcor location comes at a good time for the home improvement retail market, Walker says, as two of the retail sectors that have done well during the pandemic are home improvement and home remodeling.