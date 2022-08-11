Flannery Road apartment complex sells for $7.3M

A 120-unit apartment complex on South Flannery Road was sold this week to an out-of-state investor for $7.3 million, according to an announcement from California-based Matthews Real Estate Investment Services.

A private investor from New York purchased the complex as part of an effort to expand their portfolio of out-of-state properties, says Matthew’s Real Estate associate John Solari, who represented the seller in the transaction. Solari declined to name the seller or purchaser.

The multifamily building is within walking distance to Flannery Road Park, an elementary school, Shopper’s Value Food, and multiple restaurants.