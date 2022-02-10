Five trends that will affect buying or selling a home this year 

Last year’s perfect storm of supply constraints, low-interest rates, and record-high demand led to a sharp increase in home prices.

According to finance website Wealth of Geeks, five clear trends are emerging that will help homeowners decide if they want to engage in the real estate market this year after the median U.S. home price hit an all-time high of $404,700 in the third quarter of 2021. It was an increase of almost 20% from the same period in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

If you’re looking for some relief in the crowded and competitive housing market in 2022, there may be hope in sight. “With more housing inventory to hit the market, the intense multiple offers will start to ease,” according to Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. “Home prices will continue to rise but at a slower pace.”

Whether you’re contemplating buying your first home, or are a real estate veteran, here are five real estate trends you need to watch in 2022.