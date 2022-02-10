Five trends that will affect buying or selling a home this year 

Last year’s perfect storm of supply constraints, low-interest rates, and record-high demand led to a sharp increase in home prices.
According to finance website Wealth of Geeks, five clear trends are emerging that will help homeowners decide if they want to engage in the real estate market this year after the median U.S. home price hit an all-time high of $404,700 in the third quarter of 2021. It was an increase of almost 20% from the same period in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
If you’re looking for some relief in the crowded and competitive housing market in 2022, there may be hope in sight. “With more housing inventory to hit the market, the intense multiple offers will start to ease,” according to Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. “Home prices will continue to rise but at a slower pace.”
Whether you’re contemplating buying your first home, or are a real estate veteran, here are five real estate trends you need to watch in 2022.
- Mortgage rates will continue rising—After hitting an all-time low of 2.65% in January 2021, mortgage rates have been on the rise. At the end of 2021, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage stood at 3.05%, based on data from Freddie Mac.
- Buyer demand and competition will decline—In 2021, an unprecedented surge in buyer demand resulted partly from a lack of inventory, work-from-home trends, and supply chain constraints limiting new construction. But Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather sees a shift toward a less frothy market. This year will bring more balance to the housing market, she says, but don’t expect a buyer’s market; just more selection, less frenzy, and slower price growth.
- Home value appreciation will slow from a record pace—Economists generally agree that the blistering pace of home price appreciation will slow significantly in 2022. Notably, most economists do not foresee a drop in prices, only a slowing of the current trends.
- New home construction will increase—In 2021, building supply and labor shortages contributed to homebuilders’ inability to keep up with demand for new construction. Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association, sees the supply shortage starting to ease in 2022, leading to additional inventory hitting the market.
- Real estate investors will continue buying—According to Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, as home prices and rents rose in 2021, real estate investors continued to be net buyers of single-family homes. "In 2022, investors will continue to see solid returns from their investments in the housing market," she notes in her 2022 National Housing Forecast. "(The year) 2022 will be an excellent opportunity to receive high yields given the solid demand and projected rising rental prices."