Family Dollar moves into old Rite Aid space

With minor renovations and a new sign, the former Rite Aid building at the corner of Government Street and S. Acadian Thruway will start the new year with a new tenant.

Family Dollar is moving into the 14,560-square-foot space after signing a 10-year lease, says local real estate broker Dottie Tarleton of Stirling Properties. The store is moving from its nearby location on Government Street in the Westmoreland Shopping Center.

Tarleton has been working to find new tenants for multiple former Rite Aid locations around the city that were closed after Walgreen’s $4.4 billion acquisition of some 1,900 Rite Aid stores earlier this year.

While interest in the spaces has been high—especially for the former Rite Aid building at the intersection of Corporate Boulevard and Jefferson Highway—potential tenants have been slow to move in on the buildings, Tarleton says, who remains optimistic they will all be filled.

“All the spaces eventually will become something else, it’s just a matter of when,” she says. “They’re all in good locations, and they’re big spaces.”