Facilities Maintenance Management buys former Hancock Whitney building

Denham Springs-based Facilities Maintenance Management, a full-service maintenance and construction company, will renovate the former Hancock Whitney Bank Denham Springs operations center as its new headquarters.

FMM CEO Steven Davis’ holding company 525 Florida LLC bought the property on Florida Avenue in Denham Springs in a deal that closed Tuesday, Davis says. Earlier this year, FMM was named one of Inc. magazine’s 5,000 fastest-growing companies.

While he declined to disclose the closing price, an online listing advertised the 2.5-acre property for $3.3 million.

Davis says FMM will do some interior renovations to the 30,000-square-foot facility, with the goal of moving in early April. FMM will occupy some 20,000 square feet of the building and lease the remaining 10,000 square feet back to Hancock Whitney.