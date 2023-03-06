Expect a slow spring for the Baton Rouge residential housing market

Baton Rouge-area residential real estate experts are not forecasting strong sales heading into spring as the nation’s housing market continues to cool from rising mortgage rates.

Tom Cook, appraiser with Cook, Moore, Davenport and Associates, says he thinks spring sales will be lower than in previous years but will pick up before the end of the year.

“I think it’s going to be slower in this first quarter,” Cook says. “All of the bigger builders are more cautious in what they do next because interest rates are up, building materials are up, housing costs are up—everything’s up.”

Scott Bardwell, a developer and president of Bardwell Homes, says the market got noticeably tougher last July and that his company paused starting new projects in December and January. While he’s seen an uptick in sales the last two months, he says they’re not what they were a year ago.

“Builder sentiment nationwide is going up, but I think it’s precarious,” he says. “When sales dried up at the end of 2022, we paused starts and spent time retooling plans and options to bring greater value to buyers when we started back up. So, while I’m not optimistic, I’m hopeful.”

The Baton Rouge area saw home sales drop nearly 40% in January from the previous year and days on market increased nearly 84% to 68 days.

Nationwide, the housing market has chilled as mortgage rates have increased the past four weeks to 6.65%—the highest since November—as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, mortgage applications plummeted to their lowest level in 28 years last month.

“Buyers are starting to step back,” says Glenn Kelman, chief executive of real estate brokerage Redfin Corp., in the Wall Street Journal. “I have never seen home buyers more rate sensitive in my 17 years of running this company.”