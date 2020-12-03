Executive Centre on Interline sells for $10.5M

The Executive Centre on Interline Avenue near Interstate 12 has been sold for nearly $10.5 million, a little more than one year after it last changed hands.

Easterly Government Properties, a Washington, D.C., firm that manages Class A properties leased to the federal government, acquired the 28,000-square-foot building from Baton Rouge NHD LLC, of Illinois, according to sales documents filed Wednesday.

Baton Rouge NHD purchased the property in the fall of 2019 for $2 million and completed extensive renovations over the past year to convert the building into a single-tenant medical building. The renovations were estimated to cost $3.8 million, according to a building permit granted in January.

Since earlier this year, the building has been leased to the federal Health Resources and Services Administration and is home to the National Hansen’s Disease Clinical Center, the only facility in the nation devoted to the diagnosis, treatment and research of Hansen’s Disease, also known as leprosy, according to the center’s webpage.

The center was originally located in Carville in Iberville Parish, where a museum is still located. The center and its research efforts moved to Baton Rouge in the 1990s, according to an online timeline for the program.

The HSRA has a long-term lease for the facility that does not expire until 2040, according to a release about the recent transaction.