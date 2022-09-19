Edgen Murray’s Baton Rouge office sells for nearly $3.7M

Edgen Murray’s Baton Rouge office,18444 Highland Road, sold Friday in a $3.67 million cash sale, records show.

The tenant isn’t going anywhere, it will just have a new landlord, says Mark Hebert, who represented seller McGehee Properties. In fact, the company has extended its lease and has made about $400,000 in improvements, he says.

Pink Ribbon Realty of Baton Rouge is the buyer.

Edgen Murray, a global distributor for oil and gas drilling, transportation, refinery, and power plant equipment headquartered in Houston, emerged from Thomas Pipe and Steel, which was established in 1983. Sumitomo Corporation, a Japanese conglomerate, purchased parent company Edgen Group for about $520 million in 2013.