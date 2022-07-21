EBR commercial sales volume remains well ahead of 2021

The first half of 2022 saw 280 commercial sales transactions in East Baton Rouge Parish totaling $614.1 million in volume, according to the latest tally compiled by Elifin Realty.
The number of transactions is more than 50% higher than at the same point last year, while the dollar value is more than double last year’s volume.
Report highlights include:
- The commercial real estate market is again on pace to break the $1 billion mark in transaction volume for 2022.
- Multifamily properties account for nearly half of the transaction volume at $302.8 million, up almost 274% compared to the first half of last year.
- The number of land transactions was down 1.95% compared to the average of the past seven years, with land trading at a historically typical $9.12 per square foot.
- The retail sector had the highest number of transactions (up almost 65% compared to last year) and is trading at an eight-year high of $288.28 per square foot.