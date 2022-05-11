East Baton Rouge Parish School Board buys Rieger Road property for $8.5M

The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board bought a large vacant lot on Reiger Road near Siegen Lane and Interstate 10 for $8.5 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office on Monday.

A representative for the school board could not be reached before this morning’s publication deadline, but the purchased property lies within the prospective city of St. George.

The school board has reportedly been working to buy the 46-acre property since 2020, despite the incorporation of St. George being up in the air. The property could be annexed into the city of Baton Rouge, and cities like Zachary and Central have school district lines that are different from their city boundaries.

In 2020, plans were to build an elementary school on the property followed by a middle school and high school, as the area has been lacking in public schools.

The property sellers were Garry, Brenda, Lanny and Valerie Lewis.