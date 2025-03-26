DSLD purchases lots for its sixth Ascension Parish residential development

DSLD Homes has acquired lots in Ascension Parish for a new residential development.

The homebuilder bought 61 lots on a 23-acre tract from Covington-based H12 LLC for $4.7 million, according to an agreement filed Monday with the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The land for the Cypress Garden subdivision is on the west side of South Lanoux Avenue near West Orice Roth Road.

The Gonzales City Council approved the subdivision last year.

Jeffery Purpera represented DSLD Homes and developer Jeffery Vallee represented the seller. Business filings list Vallee as H12 LLC’s manager.

Cypress Garden will be DSLD’s sixth new home community in Ascension Parish. The homebuilder bought 108 lots in the Conway development in Gonzales in January for $6.2 million. The company purchased 50 lots earlier this month for $2.7 million to expand its Eden Way development in Denham Springs.