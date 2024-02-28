DSLD just bought these subdivision lots for $10M

Private homebuilder DSLD Homes has purchased 149 lots in the Atwater Villas subdivision for $10.728 million, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.

Denham Springs-based DSLD bought the property sitting on 284 acres in south Baton Rouge near the Iberville Parish line from Atwater Development LLC, a subsidiary of John Engquist.

Engquist purchased the nearly 800-lot residential development property for $12.5 million in 2021.

The Atwater property backs up to Nicholson Drive across from Lexington Estates, and University Club will not be accessible from Nicholson, only River Road.

Engquist Development’s other projects in Baton Rouge are Americana, Rouzon, and Materra.

Todd Waguespak represented Atwater Development, and Jeffery Purpera Jr. signed the deal for DSLD.





