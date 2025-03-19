DSLD Homes just bought 50 lots in this Denham Springs development

Homebuilder DSLD Homes recently purchased lots in one of its Livingston Parish residential developments.

DSLD bought 50 lots in the Eden Way subdivision off Lockhart Road from Tower Capital Corporation for $2.7 million, according to a deal filed last week with the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Tower Capital President William Fakouri represented the seller, while Jeffery Purpera Jr. represented DSLD.

Eden Way is one of nine Livingston Parish residential communities with DSLD Homes.

The homebuilder bought 91 lots for $4.8 million in December to expand its Dogwood Trace Development in Walker.