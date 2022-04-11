DSLD buys 158 Lake Haven subdivision lots for $8.3M

DSLD Homes bought 158 lots from America Homeland LLC for $8.3 million for the Lake Haven subdivision, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office on Friday.

The subdivision, near the intersection of Old Scenic Highway and Coppermill Boulevard in Zachary, will eventually include 165 residential lots across nearly 46 acres, with 3.6 units per acre.

Lake Haven sits partially in the flood zone but was approved by the Baton Rouge Planning Commission in December 2018. Because the development was approved prior to the flood zone guidelines passed in September 2021, the subdivision won’t be subject to those guidelines, Planning Director Ryan Holcomb says.

America Homeland was represented by local developer Kevin Nguyen.