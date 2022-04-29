Development company buys Cedarcrest Avenue office space for $1.3M

Baton Rouge-based Taylormade Development Corporation bought a large office building on Cedarcrest Avenue on Wednesday for $1.3 million.

The development company, which was created April 4, according to its filing with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, was represented by its president, Jocelyn Taylor.

The 17,000-plus-square-foot building previously housed the Louisiana Services Network Data Consortium and a Louisiana Workforce Commission rehabilitation center.

The building’s seller was 3651 Cedarcrest LLC, based in Pass Christian, Mississippi, and was represented by Oliver Montagnet.

Taylormade and the seller could not be reached for comment by this morning’s publication deadline.