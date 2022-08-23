Developers of The Grove request adding 100-plus residential units to plans

Requested revisions to plans for The Grove call for scaling back commercial elements and allowing for more than 100 additional residential units, Planning Commission documents show.

On property near The Grove Avenue and Mall of Louisiana Boulevard, a proposed revision of the planned unit development would adjust the number of high-density residential units from 920 to 1,011. A separate revision to property closest to The Grove Boulevard and Creek Path Drive would add 25 residential units and delete 26,800 square feet of commercial space.

The owner of the first tract is listed as Richard Carmouche’s Willow Grove North LLC, while New York-based Kushner Companies owns the second. Kushner, a real estate investment firm, purchased The Addison and The High Grove Apartments, both on The Grove Boulevard, last year.

Attempts to reach Richard Carmouche for additional information were unsuccessful.