Developer seeks rezoning for hotel in Citiplace near Bocage Lake

A developer is seeking to put a 93-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel near the intersection of Corporate Boulevard and Bocage Lake Drive.

The project application calls for rezoning one of the last undeveloped tracts in the Citiplace planned unit development and has some nearby residents concerned.

The 1.49-acre property currently is approved for condominiums, says East Baton Rouge Planning Director Ryan Holcomb. Making the change would require a public hearing before the Planning Commission—which is slated for Monday—and Metro Council approval.

“It meets the minimum criteria under the PUD ordinance, but I’m hearing there is significant opposition from the adjacent subdivision,” Holcomb says.

Developer Sam Sayania was not immediately available to discuss the project.