Developer plans to redevelop former Pearl beer warehouse into studio space

Developer Anthony Kimble says he plans to convert a former Pearl beer warehouse into a studio space to create film, photography and other creative content.

Kimble purchased the property at Julia and South 15th streets, which he says dates back to the 1920s, in 2020, and originally intended to build residential units. But they needed rafters and beams in the ceiling to remain exposed to qualify for historic tax credits, which conflicts with the need to put walls between the units, he says.

Kimble plans to create a studio space that can be rented for different projects. He says he is working with a tenant who would operate the space and split the revenue.

Kimble is a partner in Mid City’s Electric Depot and also is working to redevelop the former site of the Valley House Hotel on Government Street.

The Planning and Zoning Commission and the Metro Council would have to approve rezoning the site from residential to general office low rise for the project to move forward as envisioned.