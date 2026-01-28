Developer buys 90 acres for planned subdivision in Baker

A Carencro-based developer has purchased roughly 90 acres for the planned Stillwater subdivision along Comite Drive in Baker.

J. Breaux Enterprises acquired the property through its Stillwater Land Development LLC from Double D. Construction for $750,000, according to a transaction filed earlier this month with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Meagan Bourgeois represented the buyer, while Rusty Dubroc represented the seller.

The Planning Commission unanimously approved plans for the 167-lot residential community in November. The approval followed a revised proposal after an earlier plan for 235 lots was withdrawn in the summer.

Residents raised concerns about flooding, traffic congestion and existing infrastructure during a community meeting in May. In response, the amended plan reduced overall density by allowing fewer, larger lots, according to civil engineer Lance Robichaux.

Roughly half of the site will be developed, with the remaining acreage reserved for a detention pond and flood mitigation. A builder has yet to be announced.

The subdivision is planned for three phases, according to documents submitted to the Planning Commission. The first phase includes 57 lots, followed by a second phase with 49 lots and a final phase comprising 61 lots.