Developer buys 150 acres in Merrydale to build apartments and senior-living facility

CST Land Developers LLC has purchased 150 acres of undeveloped land in Merrydale for $1.22 million, according to documents with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Thomas Delahaye, president and CEO of CST Multifamily Real Estate Services LLC, says they plan to build a multifamily apartment complex, The Reserve at Joor Place, and a senior-living facility, Morningside at Joor Place, on the site, which is bordered by Lanier Drive, Joor Road, Prescott Road and Greenwell Street.

Phase one of the planned unit development will be construction of the 360-unit apartment complex, comprising 14 three-story walk-up buildings. Attracted to the location in part by its proximity to the Amazon facility under construction, Delahaye says the complex is intended to serve as medium-density workforce housing with income-based rents ranging from $800 to $1,500 for the one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units.

After the land is cleared, total construction will take 24 months, with the first units being available in about a year.

Fourteen acres of the Joor Place site have been set aside for commercial use, and Delahaye says they intend to include a grocery store in that zone, a detail requested by Metro Council member Darryl Hurst.

Work on the 216-unit Morningside senior facility will begin in the second phase, which is not expected to commence for a year.

CST tapped Block Companies to be the contractor, with engineering services being performed by Benchmark Group LLC. The architect is Architectural Studio.

The sellers of the property are Malcolm Tucker, Elizabeth Tucker, and William and Donna Marie Brooks.