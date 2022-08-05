Dantin Bruce planning 324-unit apartment complex on Bluebonnet near Celtic

Dantin Bruce Development is planning a 324-unit apartment complex on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Celtic Drive, documents submitted to the Planning Commission show.

Waters at Bluebonnet would include 10 buildings, including community and accessory buildings, and the land is not in a special flood hazard zone, according to planning staff.

Dantin Bruce did not respond to requests for further information in time for this report.

The Planning Commission would have to approve the project, though Metro Council approval is not needed to move forward.