LSU student housing community being developed by Dallas company

Fountain Residential Partners, a real estate developer out of Dallas, is constructing The Vue on Parker, a student housing community on West Parker, the company announced Thursday.

The complex will be marketed to LSU students and include 132 apartment homes and 294 beds in a boutique community setting. The Vue will include studio and five-bedroom apartment homes and community features such as a pool area and a clubhouse.

Fountain Residential chose the area partially because it’s a triangular site bound on all sides by public streets, giving the company the opportunity to construct a triangular, Flatiron-style building, says Trevor Tollett, executive vice president.

Leasing will begin in the third quarter of 2022, and the project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2023.

Fountain Residential partially raised capital for the project using crowdfunding platform CrowdStreet Inc. First United Bank and Trust is the construction lender.