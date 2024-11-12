D.R. Horton bought 18 lots in this Zachary residential development

National homebuilder D.R. Horton recently purchased 18 lots for its Brook Hollow residential development in Zachary.

D.R. Horton purchased the lots through D.R. Horton Inc. – Gulf Coast from Zachary Farms LLC, represented by developer Art Lancaster, for $1 million, according to a deal filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Lancaster purchased the 104-acre tract on Rollins Road in Zachary for the Brook Hollow development in 2021.

The D.R. Horton exclusively built community features homes ranging from three to five bedrooms. Pricing starts at $268,000.

