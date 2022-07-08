Cypress Healthcare purchases office location on Jefferson Highway

Cypress Healthcare LLC this week purchased space in the Westminster Office Park on Jefferson Highway for $1.3 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court.

The garden office park near Drusilla Lane was being marketed for sale or lease by Stirling Properties. The seller was Java Investments LLC. Neither the seller nor the purchasing company could be reached for comment about the sale prior to press time.

According to Justin Langlois, a commercial broker at Stirling, “there is now a tremendous lack of office space in the Jefferson/Bluebonnet area.” Langlois says that is the result of pandemic-induced shifts in the local office market, namely businesses rethinking how and where they use office space.

Garden offices remain popular, and companies have been willing to pay more for them, according to Business Report’s June Trends in Real Estate.